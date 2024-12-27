Protest in Balochistan Marks Six Years of Rashid Hussain's Disappearance

In Balochistan's Hub Chowki, families of missing persons marked the sixth anniversary of Rashid Hussain's enforced disappearance with a protest. The demonstration, amidst the region's ongoing enforced disappearances, called attention to the brutal abductions and extrajudicial killings allegedly orchestrated by Pakistani armed forces, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Rashid, a Baloch activist seized in the UAE in 2018, has been missing since. His mother, voicing six years of anguish, criticized the legal system's failure to address her son's unlawful abduction. She called for international human rights organizations' intervention, labeling the disappearance a severe human rights violation.

The protest drew families of other missing persons, civil society, and political leaders. They condemned state institutions' inaction and demanded accountability, urging global pressure on Pakistan to release all missing individuals. Participants emphasized that enforced disappearances in Balochistan must end, urging the international community to respond decisively.

