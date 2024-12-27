Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan over Parachinar Blockades

Residents in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have launched mass protests against continued violence and blockades in Parachinar, urging government intervention. The demonstrations highlight demands for the reopening of key roads to alleviate a critical shortage of essential supplies amid escalating tensions in the region.

27-12-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Residents of the Pakistan-occupied region of Gilgit-Baltistan have taken to the streets in mass protests against violence and blockades in Parachinar, located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District. According to reports by the WTV network, the demonstrators demand urgent government action to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

The blocked roads, closed for months, have resulted in severe shortages of food, medicine, and essential goods, worsening the plight of the region's residents amidst continuous violence. Protesters criticize the government's failure to reopen these vital routes and express their concerns over the ineffectiveness of the government's de-weaponization policy.

Residents assert that trust in the authorities is crucial for de-weaponization efforts to succeed; however, the prevailing lack of basic security and essentials fuels skepticism. Protests have begun spreading to surrounding regions like Gilgit, with citizens united in their resolve to push for justice and government response to their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

