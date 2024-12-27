Federal Government Dismisses PTI's Deadline for Talks as 'Face-Saving'

The federal government has dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s ultimatum for result-oriented talks by a January 31 deadline, labeling it a "face-saving" strategy. This assertion was made by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, as reported by Geo News on Friday.

The PTI had set the deadline following a meeting of its negotiation committee with party founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. The committee reiterated demands for a judicial investigation into last year's May 9 riots, a crackdown on November 26, and the release of "political prisoners." Sahibzada Hamid Raza, part of the PTI dialogue team, noted Imran Khan's willingness to forgive those behind his mistreatment for the sake of national interest. Despite ongoing talks, the PTI maintains its civil disobedience movement, including a "boycott of remittances."

Tarar emphasized PTI's ultimatums stem from a series of political setbacks, suggesting that their calls for Isdated overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances will likely fail like previous protests. He further denied rumors of any deal proposed for Imran Khan's detention conditions. Tarar's comments emerge amid the latest negotiations between the government and opposition at Parliament House, seeking to resolve ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)