Tensions Escalate: Israel's Hospital Raid Sparks International Outcry

Israel's release of detainees from Kamal Adwan Hospital after brutal interrogation has drawn condemnation. The hospital director's fate remains unknown amid significant damage from attacks called 'barbaric' by local authorities. The UN, UNRWA, and WHO urge immediate aid flow as Gaza faces humanitarian crisis, with escalating military actions.

Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Saturday witnessed the release of several detainees from Israel's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital; however, the whereabouts of the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safia, remain uncertain, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Reports from Al Jazeera detail the detainees' harrowing accounts, alleging physical abuse and degrading treatment during their captivity.

The raid left much of the hospital damaged, sparked by Israel's direct assaults, describing it as 'barbaric,' our correspondents report. This has prompted the WHO to denounce the systematic destruction of Gaza's health infrastructure, labeling it a severe humanitarian threat to the region's population.

Amid these developments, the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees urgently calls for aid, while alarming reports emerge of infants freezing due to the lack of resources. Two rockets launched towards West Jerusalem have left officials investigating further, amplifying the pressing need for swift international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

