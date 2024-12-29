Escalating Tensions: Clashes Along the Durand Line Leave Numerous Casualties

This weekend witnessed escalating tensions along the Durand Line, as several Taliban personnel were reportedly killed during an assault on Pakistani border posts in Upper Kurram. According to the Dawn, these coordinated attacks struck Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha, and Tari Mengal, employing both light and heavy weaponry.

Reports indicate this assault follows a deadly aerial bombardment by Pakistani aircraft in Afghanistan's Barmal district within Paktika province. The attack, justified by the Pakistani military as targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases, reportedly resulted in substantial militant casualties and the razing of four bases.

However, the Afghan Taliban leadership disputes these claims, alleging civilian casualties among Waziristani refugees and retaliating against Pakistani military positions. As evolving reports surface, discrepancies linger regarding the total numbers of casualties, further complicating regional stability and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)