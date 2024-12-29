Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Clashes Along the Durand Line Leave Numerous Casualties

Recent skirmishes along the Durand Line resulted in significant casualties as Taliban forces targeted Pakistani border posts. These clashes followed Pakistan's airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktika province. While both sides report high casualty numbers, discrepancies remain about the actual toll. Insiders reveal TTP militants were involved in the aggression.

  • Pakistan

This weekend witnessed escalating tensions along the Durand Line, as several Taliban personnel were reportedly killed during an assault on Pakistani border posts in Upper Kurram. According to the Dawn, these coordinated attacks struck Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha, and Tari Mengal, employing both light and heavy weaponry.

Reports indicate this assault follows a deadly aerial bombardment by Pakistani aircraft in Afghanistan's Barmal district within Paktika province. The attack, justified by the Pakistani military as targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases, reportedly resulted in substantial militant casualties and the razing of four bases.

However, the Afghan Taliban leadership disputes these claims, alleging civilian casualties among Waziristani refugees and retaliating against Pakistani military positions. As evolving reports surface, discrepancies linger regarding the total numbers of casualties, further complicating regional stability and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

