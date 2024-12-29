Record-Breaking Auction: Dubai's RTA Nets AED81 Million from Number Plate Sales
Dubai's latest vehicle number plate auction shattered records, collecting AED81.178 million. Plate BB55 topped sales at AED6.3 million, surpassing others like AA21 and BB100. The RTA offered 90 plates across various codes, making this auction the most lucrative in its history.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held its 117th open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates, setting a new financial benchmark with AED81.178 million in total revenue. The auction on December 28, 2024, became the most successful in the authority's history.
The event unfolded at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, where plate BB55 drew the highest bid of AED6.3 million. Close contenders included plate AA21, fetching AED6.16 million, BB100 at AED5 million, and plate BB11111 sold for AED4.21 million.
This notable auction presented 90 premium number plates, offering configurations with two, three, four, and five digits. These plates included various codes like AA, BB, K, O, and others. (ANI/WAM)
