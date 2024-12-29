Record-Breaking Auction: Dubai's RTA Nets AED81 Million from Number Plate Sales

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held its 117th open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates, setting a new financial benchmark with AED81.178 million in total revenue. The auction on December 28, 2024, became the most successful in the authority's history.

The event unfolded at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, where plate BB55 drew the highest bid of AED6.3 million. Close contenders included plate AA21, fetching AED6.16 million, BB100 at AED5 million, and plate BB11111 sold for AED4.21 million.

This notable auction presented 90 premium number plates, offering configurations with two, three, four, and five digits. These plates included various codes like AA, BB, K, O, and others. (ANI/WAM)

