Left Menu

Trump Pays Tribute to Late President Jimmy Carter, Dubbing Him 'A Good, Consequential Man'

US President-elect Donald Trump has paid tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100. Trump praised Carter's efforts for the US, despite their political differences, and offered condolences to Carter's family. Carter is remembered for his legacy, including the Camp David Accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:56 IST
Trump Pays Tribute to Late President Jimmy Carter, Dubbing Him 'A Good, Consequential Man'
Former US President Jimmy Carter, US President-elect Donald Trump (File photos) (Image Credit: X/@CarterLibrary) (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has paid homage to former US President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 in Georgia. Trump referred to Carter as a "good man" while acknowledging his significant impact on the country. The President-elect took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to express gratitude, stating that all Americans owe Carter a 'debt of gratitude' for his contributions.

In Trump's first statement on Truth Social, the President-elect expressed sorrow upon hearing the news of Carter's passing, and spoke of the unique responsibility held by members of the presidential 'club.' He praised Carter for his efforts to improve American lives during a challenging period. Trump, along with his wife Melania, extended warm thoughts to the Carter family.

Despite differing political ideologies, Trump acknowledged Carter's devotion to the US and commended his hard work in striving to enhance the nation. Former President Carter, who became the first Democratic president since Johnson, was praised for his humanitarian efforts post-presidency. Carter's legacy extends through achievements like the Camp David Accords and securing the Nobel Peace Prize for his dedication to peace and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024