Trump Pays Tribute to Late President Jimmy Carter, Dubbing Him 'A Good, Consequential Man'

US President-elect Donald Trump has paid homage to former US President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 in Georgia. Trump referred to Carter as a "good man" while acknowledging his significant impact on the country. The President-elect took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to express gratitude, stating that all Americans owe Carter a 'debt of gratitude' for his contributions.

In Trump's first statement on Truth Social, the President-elect expressed sorrow upon hearing the news of Carter's passing, and spoke of the unique responsibility held by members of the presidential 'club.' He praised Carter for his efforts to improve American lives during a challenging period. Trump, along with his wife Melania, extended warm thoughts to the Carter family.

Despite differing political ideologies, Trump acknowledged Carter's devotion to the US and commended his hard work in striving to enhance the nation. Former President Carter, who became the first Democratic president since Johnson, was praised for his humanitarian efforts post-presidency. Carter's legacy extends through achievements like the Camp David Accords and securing the Nobel Peace Prize for his dedication to peace and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)