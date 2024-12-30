Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Renaissance

Senior Bangladeshi politician Abdul Moyeen Khan lauds former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for revolutionizing India's economy, transforming it into a global powerhouse. In a message to India's High Commissioner, he recounted personal anecdotes with Singh, whom he admired as a prominent modern Indian figure.

30-12-2024
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manmohan Singh, the former Indian Prime Minister, is hailed by senior Bangladeshi politician Abdul Moyeen Khan as the visionary behind India's modern economic framework. Khan, of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), highlighted Singh's bold move to open India's economy to global avenues, enhancing its global standing.

According to Khan, Singh's efforts elevated India into a formidable global entity, gaining recognition from Western powers. Khan's remarks were shared in a message to Pranay Verma, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Reflecting on his interactions with Singh, Khan shared a cherished anecdote from Singh's tenure as Finance Minister.

Khan recalled Singh's question about post-government plans, where both shared a wish to return to academics, reflecting mutual respect and admiration. Khan applauded Singh as a 'great Indian of the modern age,' honoring his contributions to India's economic landscape.

