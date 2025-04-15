Flag Football's African Debut: A Leap Toward Global Recognition
The IFAF will host the first African Flag Football Championships in June in Cairo, expanding the sport's global reach ahead of its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The event aims to boost flag football's international profile and create a pathway to the 2026 World Championships.
The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) is set to host its inaugural African Flag Football Championships this June in Cairo. This expansion marks a pivotal step for the sport as it gears up for its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Scheduled for June 20-21, the event in Egypt joins other continental competitions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Oceania. The IFAF and NFL's efforts underscore their commitment to establishing flag football as a global sport. This championship serves as a qualification pathway for the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships.
NFL Africa Lead Osi Umenyiora and IFAF President Pierre Trochet emphasized the importance of this move for the sport's growth and long-term Olympic presence. The non-contact nature of flag football, which highlights speed and agility, provides accessibility and opportunities for new players, particularly women, paving a clearer pathway for international success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
