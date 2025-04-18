Global Recognition: Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Join UNESCO's Memory of the World
The Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage. This addition, praised by leaders, marks a historic moment of global recognition for India's timeless wisdom and artistic contributions.
The manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra are now among the select 74 new documentary heritage collections recently inducted into UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.
According to UNESCO, these entries encompass contributions from 72 countries and four international organizations, featuring themes from the scientific revolution to women's historical contributions and milestones in multilateralism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the inclusion as a 'proud moment for every Indian across the world'. He emphasized the global recognition of India's timeless wisdom. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat echoed this sentiment, calling the inclusion a 'historic moment for Bharat's civilisational heritage'.
