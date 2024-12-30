Taiwan's New Legal Crusade Against Forced Organ Harvesting

In a bold move to address the grim issue of forced organ harvesting, Taiwanese legislators from both ruling and opposing factions have tabled a bill that seeks to impose severe punishments, ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty, on perpetrators. This legislative effort, reported by the Taipei Times, intends to combat the exploitative activities of crime syndicates preying on vulnerable individuals.

The proposed law, named the "Act on Combating and Preventing Forced Organ Harvesting," was a collaborative effort by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh, Chinese Nationalist Party Legislator Lin Szu-ming, and Taiwan People's Party Legislator Chen Gau-tzu. They underscored that forced organ harvesting has been condemned internationally as a grave human rights violation, with entities such as the UN, the US Congress, and the European Parliament identifying it as a crime against humanity, particularly prevalent in China.

This bill aims to crack down on the growing exploitation by syndicates that lure victims overseas under false pretenses and subsequently coerce them into organ harvesting. Offenders employing threats, violence, or deceit could face a minimum of seven years in prison and fines reaching up to NTD 12 million, according to the Taipei Times. Escalated penalties apply if the crime results in death or severe bodily harm, with the potential for a death sentence or lengthy imprisonment.

Additionally, those involved in transplant operations, storage, or transportation of harvested organs, or running facilities where victims are held, could receive sentences ranging from five to 12 years and fines up to NTD 10 million. The bill also promotes whistle-blower reporting by offering protections and rewards.

Significantly, the legislation includes a provision prohibiting civil servants, medical professionals, and healthcare personnel from participating in organ transplants in China, Hong Kong, or Macau, with violators facing permanent revocation of their professional licenses. This law would be applicable to any person involved in forced organ harvesting within Taiwan's borders, transcending nationality, as reported by the Taipei Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)