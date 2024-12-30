Tragic Blaze at Bangkok Hotel Claims Lives: Investigation Underway

A tragic fire incident engulfed The Ember Hotel in Bangkok on Sunday night, killing three and injuring seven, according to a Bangkok Post report. The blaze broke out on the fifth floor at approximately 9:21 pm local time, prompting an urgent response from firefighters who managed to control it within an hour.

During the emergency, 75 guests were present in the hotel. Thirty-four individuals sought refuge on the rooftop and were rescued using fire truck ladders. Unfortunately, three victims, including a Brazilian woman, a Ukrainian man, and an American man, succumbed to their injuries.

Seven others, encompassing diverse nationalities, sustained injuries. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ensured swift containment of the fire and ordered the hotel closed pending safety checks. An ongoing police investigation seeks to uncover the cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)