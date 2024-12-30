Tragic Pattern: Frequent Bus Accidents Raise Alarm in Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events on Monday, 11 people lost their lives and 22 were injured when a bus overturned near Punjab's Fateh Jang area in Pakistan. The incident occurred on the M-14 motorway while the bus was traveling from Bahawalpur to Islamabad, reported Geo News.

Among the victims were residents from Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sharaqpur, and Islamabad, rescue officials confirmed. Six of the injured, including three women, have been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while other injured individuals have been transferred to hospitals in Islamabad and the District Headquarter.

According to Motoeway Police, driver negligence played a significant role in the accident. Inspector General Riffat Mukhtar has called for an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, as reported by Geo News.

This recent accident is one in a series of similar incidents across Pakistan. Just last month, an over-speeding bus carrying wedding guests plunged into the Indus River, resulting in at least 14 fatalities in Gilgit-Baltistan. Another deadly accident in Balochistan's Sherani area in September claimed six lives and left 20 others injured.

In Jacobabad, a passenger coach tragedy claimed five lives and injured 15 on the same day, as reported by ARY News, when it plummeted into a ditch. The frequent occurrences of such accidents have raised alarms, prompting urgent calls for safety measures and investigations.

