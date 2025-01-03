UAE and Uzbekistan Fortify Diplomatic Ties Through Bilateral Talks
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed enhancing UAE-Uzbekistan relations focusing on economic, trade, and investment cooperation, highlighting shared interests.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, engaged in a phone conversation with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan.
The dialogue centered on strengthening bilateral relations, exploring various cooperative avenues to benefit both nations and their citizens.
Key discussions also encompassed enhancing collaboration in sectors such as economy, trade, and investment, affirming the two countries' commitment to fostering mutual growth and development.
