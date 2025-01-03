Pakistan's Military Courts Under Scrutiny: Supreme Court Hearing Set for January

In a pivotal move, Pakistan's Supreme Court has announced a hearing to address petitions challenging decisions made by military courts, scheduled from January 7 to January 10, ARY News reported. The bench will consider a spectrum of cases, notably those questioning the legitimacy of civilian trials in military courts.

Heading the proceedings is a seven-member bench under Justice Aminuddin. The court will delve into appeals concerning the annulment of military court convictions of civilians and will also engage with issues surrounding missing persons and the revival of student unions. The Supreme Court previously ruled that military trials of civilians, particularly those linked to attacks on army facilities post-Imran Khan's arrest, contravened the Constitution.

In recent developments, 19 individuals convicted over their involvement in the riots of May 9, 2023, have been granted pardon by military courts. The May 9 turmoil was triggered by the arrest of Imran Khan, ex-Prime Minister, who faced allegations of corruption and receiving illicit gifts. His detention led to nationwide protests, resulting in extensive damage to military and civil infrastructure, and the arrest of over 5,000 protesters under anti-terrorism laws.

