Zayed Organization Champions Inclusion with Braille Document on Human Fraternity

In a significant move to promote inclusivity, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has unveiled the Document on Human Fraternity in Braille, marking World Braille Day with a message of global unity and peace. This initiative aligns with their broader mission to empower the visually impaired community as active societal participants.

The document's Braille edition highlights the organization's dedication to fostering values of tolerance and cooperation. In collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, the initiative aims to make the message accessible to visually impaired individuals worldwide, transcending traditional boundaries of service provision.

Translated into Braille in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, and Italian, the document underscores a commitment to universal accessibility. The organisation gifted copies to leading libraries like Al-Azhar in Egypt and the Vatican Library, ensuring the message of peace reaches global society segments. Their efforts extend to creating a garden symbolizing unity at their Abu Dhabi headquarters, further cementing a legacy of solidarity.

