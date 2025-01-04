Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: Celebrating Global Indian Contributions

The forthcoming 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, organized by the Government of India, is set to unfold in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, from January 8 to 10, 2025. Announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, the event will witness participation from Indian diaspora members across more than 50 nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention, where Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad & Tobago, will address attendees virtually. Highlighting the diaspora's significant role, the event's theme, "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat," underscores the community's impact on India's development trajectory.

The event will feature five thematic plenary sessions, various exhibitions, and the launch of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train. As a testament to the occasion's prestige, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, acknowledging notable diaspora achievements.

