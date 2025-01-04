Deadly Turbat Bus Blast: Four Dead, Several Injured in Balochistan

A devastating blast on a passenger bus in Turbat city, Balochistan, resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries on Saturday, according to ARY News. The targeted attack occurred in the Bahman area while the bus was en route from Karachi to Turbat.

Victims, including those in critical condition, were transported to a nearby hospital. Among the injured are former SSP of Gwadar Zohaib Mohsin and several police personnel, as Mohsin's vehicle was also hit. The incident has sparked strong condemnation from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. Authorities are awaiting further details.

Earlier, a minor explosion affected the outer wall of a police station in Islamabad's I-9 area, causing no injuries. This incident was initially mistaken for a tire burst. Police are conducting further investigations into the limited-damage event.

In a separate incident on December 25, 2024, Head Constable Wazir Zada was fatally shot by terrorists in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack underscores a spate of violence in the region, highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement and civilians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)