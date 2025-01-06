Left Menu

Pasni Rally Marks 12 Years of Baloch Disappearances Amid Rising Tensions

Residents of Pasni protested the 12th anniversary of Dostain Baloch's disappearance, demanding justice for missing persons. As tensions rise, Baloch activists highlight increasing military violence in Balochistan, urging action against enforced disappearances.

Updated: 06-01-2025 08:16 IST
Baloch protest in Pakistan (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Residents of Pasni in Pakistan's Balochistan province staged a protest rally to mark the 12th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Dostain Baloch, also known as Bolan Kareem, reported The Balochistan Post. The demonstration, which moved from the Pasni Press Club to JS Bank, saw a significant turnout, including women and children, all demanding justice for missing persons.

Protesters held placards and banners, calling for the release of Bolan Kareem and others who have vanished. Speakers at the rally highlighted the deep sorrow endured by Bolan Kareem's family, particularly his mother, who has awaited her son's return for 12 long years. They voiced the pain faced by families for over a decade due to these unresolved disappearances as unjust, according to The Balochistan Post.

Parallelly, the brother of Nauman Ishaq issued a statement regarding his sibling's disappearance in Gwadar, urging authorities to bring those accused to court rather than detain them indefinitely. Baloch activists like Mahrang Baloch have raised concerns over heightened military aggression and disappearances, emphasizing solidarity with affected families and calling for protests against these acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

