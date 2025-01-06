Khaleda Zia Secures Approval for Overseas Medical Treatment

In a significant development, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, is slated to travel overseas for medical treatment. This comes after leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) confirmed her departure late Monday.

Party adviser Enamul Haq Chowdhury announced to ANI that Khaleda Zia would be flying to London on Tuesday, utilizing an air ambulance. A 15-member entourage, consisting of family, medical professionals, and party leaders, is set to accompany her.

The move is facilitated by a special aircraft, furnished with advanced medical amenities, provided by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wished her well for the journey after a warm farewell meeting.

Khaleda, 79, who has been contending with numerous health challenges, will reside at her son Tarek Rahman's home in London. Post-treatment, she's expected to visit the U.S. for further liver care.

Her travel follows a politically charged conviction from 2018, which saw her imprisoned amid accusations from BNP that the charges were orchestrated by the ruling Awami League to dismantle her political career. Her sentence was suspended in 2020 amid the pandemic, enabling her release.

After Sheikh Hasina's government fell from power and cases against her were withdrawn, the path was cleared for her treatment abroad. Khaleda Zia's return date remains undetermined, dependent on medical advice, as BNP hopes for her swift recovery and return.

