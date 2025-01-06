Taiwan Plans Extensive Animal Ban to Boost Safety and Welfare

Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture has announced intentions to prohibit the ownership and importation of 955 animal species, including raccoons and alligator snapping turtles, as part of measures to address public safety and animal welfare concerns, according to Taipei Times. This initiative seeks to expand the government's list of banned animals for ownership and trade.

The Department of Animal Welfare outlined the criteria for these additions during a recent meeting. Species not covered under the Act on Wildlife Conservation, animals regulated abroad but unrecorded in Taiwan, and those posing safety risks due to venom or aggressiveness formed the basis for the proposed bans.

Among the proposed species for prohibition are the spectacled caiman, Dasypodidae family members, the Castor genus, and all Canidae except domestic dogs. Criticism arose from the Taiwan Amphibian and Reptile Association, which challenged the Ministry's decision to use an industrial research institute for evaluation, arguing for a wildlife-centric approach instead.

The association voiced concerns about enforcement, citing insufficient staff at local government levels to handle the policy's demands. National Taiwan Normal University professor Lin Si-min called for risk management and owner education over blanket bans, warning of potential underground pet ownership issues.

Meanwhile, Department of Animal Welfare Director Chiang Wen-chuan stated that discussions on the implementation date and specific species list remain ongoing. He stressed the importance of consensus and dialogue, ensuring that not all 955 species would be banned instantly. The outcome aims to balance public safety with common ground among stakeholders.

