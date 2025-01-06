Buddha Air's Safe Emergency Landing in Kathmandu Due to Engine Flame Out

Buddha Air flight BHA953, a domestic service in Nepal, executed an emergency landing at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport after experiencing a 'flame out' in the left engine soon after takeoff.

On its initial journey to Chandragadhi (Bhadrapur) with 72 passengers and four crew members, the aircraft reported the engine issue 43 nautical miles east of Kathmandu. Operating on its single remaining engine, the flight declared a full emergency and safely returned to Kathmandu, using a VOR approach, landing at 11:15 am local time.

The airport was temporarily closed but reopened following the safe landing. The aircraft is undergoing technical inspection, and an alternative plane is being arranged to transport passengers to their intended destination, according to airline officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)