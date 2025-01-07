Sheriffs Endorse Kash Patel for FBI Leadership Amid Criticism of Biden Policies

The National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) has officially endorsed Kash Patel for the position of FBI director in a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Committee leaders. The endorsement also criticized the state of law enforcement under President Biden's administration. The NSA represents approximately 10,000 active law enforcement professionals.

NSA President Kieran Donahue expressed the association's strong support for Patel, urging the Senate to hold confirmation hearings promptly. Donahue highlighted Patel's extensive credentials and commitment to revamping the agency. Patel, known for his opposition to the "deep state," has advocated for moving the FBI headquarters out of Washington, DC.

The endorsement letter stressed Patel's dedication to enhancing transparency and collaboration within the Bureau. Criticism was directed at Biden administration policies, which the NSA claims have undermined the rule of law and increased national vulnerability. The letter emphasized the need for renewed federal and local collaboration to effectively address criminal and national security threats.

