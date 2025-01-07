UKPNP Leader Condemns PoJK PM's Jihad Call as Threat to Global Peace

Sajid Hussain, the leader of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has expressed strong disapproval of recent public statements made by Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Haq's call for jihad was labeled by Hussain as a serious threat to peace, both regionally and globally, and a dangerous incitement to violence.

In a video message, Hussain condemned Haq's rhetoric as extremist and harmful to diplomatic norms, warning that it represents a significant shift from peaceful approaches to the Kashmir issue. Hussain emphasized that framing such calls under the guise of legitimate causes only serves to endorse terrorism. He remarked, "We are deeply concerned and alarmed by the recent public statements made by the so-called Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, which openly call for initiating Jihad. This rhetoric, steeped in extremism, is a direct incitement to violence, posing a significant threat to regional and global peace."

Hussain further highlighted the clash between these extremist remarks and Pakistan's obligations under the United Nations (UN) Charter. With Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and its impending chairmanship, these statements are even more troubling. "Such statements, like those made by PM, are in direct contradiction to commitments to promoting international peace, resolving disputes through dialogue, and combating terrorism," noted Hussain. He also warned of the potential damage to Pakistan's international diplomatic standing and called for global accountability against those spreading extremist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)