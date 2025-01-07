Left Menu

UKPNP Leader Condemns PoJK PM's Jihad Call as Threat to Global Peace

Sajid Hussain of the UKPNP has denounced PoJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq's call for jihad, highlighting the threat it poses to regional and global peace. Hussain emphasized the danger of such extremist rhetoric, urging international accountability and cautioning against the diplomatic isolation of Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:30 IST
UKPNP leader Sajid Hussain condemns PoJK PM's call for jihad as a threat to peace. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sajid Hussain, the leader of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has expressed strong disapproval of recent public statements made by Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Haq's call for jihad was labeled by Hussain as a serious threat to peace, both regionally and globally, and a dangerous incitement to violence.

In a video message, Hussain condemned Haq's rhetoric as extremist and harmful to diplomatic norms, warning that it represents a significant shift from peaceful approaches to the Kashmir issue. Hussain emphasized that framing such calls under the guise of legitimate causes only serves to endorse terrorism. He remarked, "We are deeply concerned and alarmed by the recent public statements made by the so-called Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, which openly call for initiating Jihad. This rhetoric, steeped in extremism, is a direct incitement to violence, posing a significant threat to regional and global peace."

Hussain further highlighted the clash between these extremist remarks and Pakistan's obligations under the United Nations (UN) Charter. With Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and its impending chairmanship, these statements are even more troubling. "Such statements, like those made by PM, are in direct contradiction to commitments to promoting international peace, resolving disputes through dialogue, and combating terrorism," noted Hussain. He also warned of the potential damage to Pakistan's international diplomatic standing and called for global accountability against those spreading extremist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

