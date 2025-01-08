Baloch Genocide Memorial Day: A Call for Global Awareness

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced January 25 as "Baloch Genocide Memorial Day," dedicated to honoring victims of what they describe as a genocidal campaign against the Baloch people. A significant public event is planned in Dalbandin, Chaghi district, to spotlight alleged human rights abuses in Balochistan.

The declaration was made during a press conference at Dasht Kabristan cemetery, which is notorious for housing unidentified victims' graves. Mahrang Baloch, BYC leader, said January 25 coincides with the 2014 uncovering of more than 100 mutilated bodies in Balochistan's Tootak region, purportedly Baloch individuals abducted by Pakistani forces.

Mahrang Baloch, citing these events, called them a deep wound in Baloch collective memory, with the BYC alleging systematic targeting tantamount to genocide. The group cites Dasht Cemetery as evidence of these alleged atrocities and seeks to raise international awareness.

Commemorating January 25 serves to remember the victims and urge global recognition of alleged genocide. The BYC plans an online campaign, webinars, and social media initiatives to advance this message and has encouraged local involvement to achieve greater unity and action against ongoing disappearances.

They view this day as an opportunity to fortify Baloch solidarity and drive global intervention against ongoing forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

