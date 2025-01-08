India and Maldives: Strengthening Strategic Maritime Ties

In a high-level diplomatic meeting, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the nation's commitment to strengthening ties with the Maldives. This announcement follows President Mohamed Muizzu's recent visit to India, which Singh described as a pivotal moment that introduced new dynamics to bilateral relations through the Joint Vision Document.

Singh underscored the deep-seated spiritual, historical, linguistic, and ethnic connections binding both nations, declaring the relationship 'close, cordial, and multidimensional.' He recognized the Maldives' special status in India's Neighbourhood First Policy, designed to foster regional stability and prosperity, particularly in the Indian Ocean area.

Addressing security collaboration, Singh stressed that both nations play crucial roles in Indian Ocean security, aligning with the 'Security And Growth For All' (SAGAR) initiative. He highlighted India's strong defence cooperation with the Maldives, offering capacity building through training, joint exercises, and defence equipment supplies.

Singh assured continuous support for the Maldives National Defence Force's capacity-building efforts, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the nations. India's cultural, religious, and commercial ties with the Maldives date back to its post-independence era in 1965, while its strategic location along vital maritime routes emphasizes its importance.

Tourism is pivotal for the Maldivian economy, contributing significantly to GDP and employment. India and the Maldives aim to enhance economic cooperation, relying on robust tourism to fortify their strategic partnership. The bilateral relationship stands as a testament to mutual trust and shared goals, influencing future collaborations.

