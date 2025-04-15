Strengthening Ties: India and Tanzania Unite for Defense and Maritime Security
Sanjay Seth, India's Minister of State for Defence, met Tanzanian officials to enhance bilateral ties. Key discussions covered counter-terrorism and military collaboration. Seth also inaugurated a naval exercise and updated Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on India-Tanzania maritime initiatives, emphasizing cooperation and the Indian diaspora's contribution to both nations.
In a significant diplomatic move, Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence of India, engaged with Tanzanian counterparts to expand bilateral defence cooperation. Key discussions during his visit to Dar es Salaam revolved around counter-insurgency operations and bolstering security ties.
The talks, held on April 14, also included a meeting with Tanzania's Vice President, Philip Isdor Mpango, where Seth provided updates on India-Tanzania maritime projects. Additionally, a multilateral naval exercise, AIKEYME, involving multiple African nations, was launched.
Highlighting the collaboration, Seth stressed the importance of unity in overcoming maritime challenges, reflecting on the Indian diaspora's significant role in fostering India-Tanzania's prosperity. Cultural connections and educational partnerships were also discussed, marking a new chapter in diplomatic ties.
