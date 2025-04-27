Left Menu

India Enhances Maritime Security in Indian Ocean with Joint Initiative

Indian naval ship IOS Sagar has completed the first phase of joint surveillance in the South Western Indian Ocean with Mauritius. This initiative, involving naval personnel from nine friendly nations, symbolizes India's commitment to regional maritime security and international cooperation as it addresses strategic concerns in the region.

Indian naval ship IOS Sagar has successfully completed the initial phase of joint surveillance of the exclusive economic zone with Mauritius, marking an important stride in regional maritime collaboration.

Launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this initiative taps into resources from Madagascar, Maldives, Comoros, and other nations, aiming to fortify maritime security.

India's commitment to regional stability is evident amid escalating tensions over China's influence, showcasing its resolve to maintain sovereignty and shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

