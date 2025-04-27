India Enhances Maritime Security in Indian Ocean with Joint Initiative

Indian naval ship IOS Sagar has successfully completed the initial phase of joint surveillance of the exclusive economic zone with Mauritius, marking an important stride in regional maritime collaboration.

Launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this initiative taps into resources from Madagascar, Maldives, Comoros, and other nations, aiming to fortify maritime security.

India's commitment to regional stability is evident amid escalating tensions over China's influence, showcasing its resolve to maintain sovereignty and shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)