India and Maldives Strengthen Defence Ties: Equipment Handed Over

India and Maldives bolstered their defence cooperation as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi. India gifted defence equipment to the Maldives, reaffirming its Neighborhood First policy. The meeting aimed at enhancing bilateral security ties and supporting regional stability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon (Photo/Defence Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi for bilateral talks. During the meeting, India fulfilled the Maldives' request by handing over essential defence equipment, emphasizing the importance of their strategic partnership.

The discussions marked a comprehensive review of defence and security cooperation, with both nations committed to the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the meetings reiterated India's support for Maldives' defence capability enhancement in alignment with the 'Neighborhood First' policy and SAGAR vision.

Minister Maumoon lauded India's role as the Maldives' 'First Responder', acknowledging its aid in infrastructural enhancement and defence personnel training. As his first official visit to India, Maumoon's talks provided a platform to reinforce bilateral ties, seeking growth in the Indian Ocean region for collective prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

