Pakistan's Persistent Polio Challenge: New Case Reported in Tank

Pakistan confirms a new polio case in Tank, elevating the total to 69 in 2024. With persistent challenges, including security issues and misinformation, the country struggles alongside Afghanistan, one of the last strongholds for polio. Urgent vaccination campaigns and public awareness are critical to eradicating the virus.

Updated: 08-01-2025 21:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a troubling development, Pakistan has recorded a new case of polio in the district of Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pushing the total number of cases for the year to 69. This revelation comes from the National Institutes of Health, as cited by the Dawn newspaper, highlighting escalating concerns in one of the last two countries globally battling endemic polio.

Polio, a disease that predominantly affects children under five years of age, threatens permanent paralysis and remains a grave risk in Pakistan. The latest confirmation by the NIH noted the identification of the 69th case of wild poliovirus type 1 on January 7 in Tank, marking it the fifth occurrence in that district alone this year.

The widespread reach of the virus includes 27 cases in Balochistan, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 19 in Sindh, with isolated cases in Punjab and Islamabad. Despite international efforts, Pakistan faces significant hurdles in its fight against polio, including security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation, contributing to delayed progress. Health experts underscore the crucial role of complete oral polio vaccine schedules in safeguarding children, stressing the need for more robust vaccination initiatives. Afghanistan, similarly affected, has reported 25 cases in 2024, reinforcing the necessity for amplified efforts to combat this public health menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

