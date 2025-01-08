Pakistan's Persistent Polio Challenge: New Case Reported in Tank
Pakistan confirms a new polio case in Tank, elevating the total to 69 in 2024. With persistent challenges, including security issues and misinformation, the country struggles alongside Afghanistan, one of the last strongholds for polio. Urgent vaccination campaigns and public awareness are critical to eradicating the virus.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a troubling development, Pakistan has recorded a new case of polio in the district of Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pushing the total number of cases for the year to 69. This revelation comes from the National Institutes of Health, as cited by the Dawn newspaper, highlighting escalating concerns in one of the last two countries globally battling endemic polio.
Polio, a disease that predominantly affects children under five years of age, threatens permanent paralysis and remains a grave risk in Pakistan. The latest confirmation by the NIH noted the identification of the 69th case of wild poliovirus type 1 on January 7 in Tank, marking it the fifth occurrence in that district alone this year.
The widespread reach of the virus includes 27 cases in Balochistan, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 19 in Sindh, with isolated cases in Punjab and Islamabad. Despite international efforts, Pakistan faces significant hurdles in its fight against polio, including security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation, contributing to delayed progress. Health experts underscore the crucial role of complete oral polio vaccine schedules in safeguarding children, stressing the need for more robust vaccination initiatives. Afghanistan, similarly affected, has reported 25 cases in 2024, reinforcing the necessity for amplified efforts to combat this public health menace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Polio worker kidnapped in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gauteng MEC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Food Shops to Safeguard Public Health
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Declared Proclaimed Offender Amid Ongoing Legal Tussles
Polio Resurgence in Pakistan: Health Crisis Deepens Amidst Vaccination Strikes
Over 1,360 Babies Born in Public Health Facilities on Christmas Day, Marking Decrease in Teen Pregnancies