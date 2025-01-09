Southern California Wildfires: Devastation and Response

The death toll from expansive wildfires ravaging Southern California has climbed to five, as reported by The New York Times. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida confirmed the fatalities as the blazes, driven by dry, windy conditions, ravaged over 25,000 acres.

Poweroutage.us reports 1.5 million Los Angeles County residents faced electricity outages by Wednesday afternoon, with previous reports indicating two deaths. At a press conference, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone highlighted two fatalities and numerous injuries from the Eaton Fire.

The Palisades Fire has become the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles history, destroying over 1,000 structures and prompting mandatory evacuations for over 100,000 people. President Joe Biden addressed the crisis on X, expressing solidarity with affected Californians.

With no containment, the Eaton Fire consumed 2,227 acres in Altadena, while the Hurst Fire burned 500 acres northeast of San Fernando. The National Weather Service forecasts more high winds through Friday, threatening to exacerbate conditions with gusts up to 70 mph.

In response to the ongoing emergency, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting deadline to January 14, acknowledging the impact on nearly 10,000 Academy members. (ANI)

