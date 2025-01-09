PM Modi Inspires Global Indians: Bonding with Roots and Overcoming Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, was a call to action for the global Indian diaspora. Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, reiterated the PM's appeal for greater diaspora participation in India's developmental journey, especially in the eastern regions.

In his interaction with ANI, Harichandan emphasized the significance of the diaspora's role in national growth and encouraged them to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in Odisha. This aligns with Modi's broader vision, inviting the global Indian community to revisit their roots and strengthen bonds with their homeland.

During the event, PM Modi expressed the government's commitment to supporting the diaspora in times of crisis while acknowledging their contribution to India's enhanced global image. He urged the diaspora to not only visit India more frequently but to also bring along friends of non-Indian origin to showcase the country's rich history and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)