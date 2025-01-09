Vibrant Global Enthusiasm Marks 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrated in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, showcases vibrant global participation and enthusiasm. Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, highlights this as a success and reiterates Prime Minister Modi's view of the diaspora as India's real ambassadors. An exhibition and a special train were also inaugurated.
- Country:
- India
The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, a significant international gathering, is currently being celebrated in the historic city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, praised the vibrant energy and enthusiasm of delegates from across the globe, underscoring the event's success.
This year's celebrations are a joint effort by the government of Odisha and India's Ministry of External Affairs. Margherita emphasized the excitement surrounding the event as a reflection of its success and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that India's diaspora, comprising 35 million people worldwide, are the nation's true ambassadors.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi reiterated the importance of the diaspora in promoting India's culture and heritage. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated an exhibition and launched the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a tourist train dedicated to the diaspora. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also participated, highlighting the confident, modernizing, and inclusive image of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
