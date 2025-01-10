Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Plea to Halt Sentencing in Hush Money Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied President-elect Donald Trump's request to halt legal proceedings in a New York hush money case, thereby allowing the scheduled sentencing to proceed as planned. The decision, reported by NBC News, was passed with a narrow 5-4 vote, reflecting division among the justices, particularly among the conservative members.

Trump faces a sentencing hearing related to accusations of falsifying business records to hide payments tied to alleged previous indiscretions. Despite being a significant hurdle, the Supreme Court assured the penalties are minimal, given that no prison time is expected.

In reaction to the ruling, Trump took to Truth Social to voice his disapproval, labeling the case as politically driven and asserting his innocence. He criticized what he called the "weaponization" of the justice system and announced plans to appeal the decision, expressing confidence that justice will ultimately prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)