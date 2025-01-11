Janakpur Lights Up with 125,000 Lamps for Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Anniversary

In a grand celebration, Nepal's historic city of Janakpur commemorated the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir by illuminating 125,000 lamps. Organized by the Dhanusha chapter of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, the event included grand festivities such as Jhaki, Hawan, Ganga Aarti, and a vibrant rangoli at the premises of the Janaki Temple.

The arrangements were diligently overseen by the youth wing of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, Janaki Sena. Ashutosh Jha, the national spokesperson for Janaki Sena, highlighted how they replicated last year's successful event, complete with elaborate rituals and light displays, enhancing the festivity of the 'Pran Pratishtha' anniversary.

Simultaneous ceremonies took place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was conducted at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to honor the first anniversary aligned with the Hindu calendar's significant dates. This sacred celebration saw a throng of devotees and included ritual Agnihotra sessions, extensive chanting, and divine recitations marking the historic occasion.

Adding to the significance, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in January 2024, attracting thousands of devotees. The temple's construction is advancing swiftly, with expectations to complete by mid-2025, timed to coincide with significant religious milestones and attract vast congregations.

