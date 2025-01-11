Left Menu

Janakpur Lights Up with 125,000 Lamps for Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Anniversary

The historic city of Janakpur in Nepal celebrated the first anniversary of Lord Ram Lalla's idol installation at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir by lighting 125,000 lamps. The event featured grand festivities, including traditional rituals such as Jhaki, Hawan, and Ganga Aarti, organized by the Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:06 IST
Janakpur Lights Up with 125,000 Lamps for Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Anniversary
On first anniversary of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, people lit earthen lamps in Janakpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a grand celebration, Nepal's historic city of Janakpur commemorated the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir by illuminating 125,000 lamps. Organized by the Dhanusha chapter of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, the event included grand festivities such as Jhaki, Hawan, Ganga Aarti, and a vibrant rangoli at the premises of the Janaki Temple.

The arrangements were diligently overseen by the youth wing of Bishwo Hindu Parisad Nepal, Janaki Sena. Ashutosh Jha, the national spokesperson for Janaki Sena, highlighted how they replicated last year's successful event, complete with elaborate rituals and light displays, enhancing the festivity of the 'Pran Pratishtha' anniversary.

Simultaneous ceremonies took place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where Shri Ram Lalla's Mahabhishek was conducted at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to honor the first anniversary aligned with the Hindu calendar's significant dates. This sacred celebration saw a throng of devotees and included ritual Agnihotra sessions, extensive chanting, and divine recitations marking the historic occasion.

Adding to the significance, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in January 2024, attracting thousands of devotees. The temple's construction is advancing swiftly, with expectations to complete by mid-2025, timed to coincide with significant religious milestones and attract vast congregations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025