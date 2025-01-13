Global Devotees Flock to India for Maha Kumbh Mela

As the Maha Kumbh Mela commences on Paush Purnima in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the event has attracted devotees globally, marking it as the largest spiritual congregation in the world. Amidst this vibrant energy, a Russian devotee shared excitement about experiencing the true power of India's diverse people and cultures.

Devotee Jeremy praised the beauty of the revered rivers, Ganga and Yamuna, while expressing his appreciation for Sanatan Dharma's logical foundation. For Jonathan, a first-time visitor, India has offered a remarkable blend of cultural experiences and spiritual sites.

The significance of this year's Maha Kumbh is heightened by a rare celestial alignment, occurring once every 144 years. With more than 45 crore devotees anticipated, officials have meticulously planned to manage traffic and ensure safety, contributing to a memorable and enriching experience for all attendees. The celebration will continue until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)