RANA Unveils Ambitious Plans at Inaugural Board Meeting

In a significant milestone, the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) convened its first board meeting under the leadership of newly elected President Prem Bhandari. The gathering spotlighted the release of the 'Rajasthan Tourism Year 2025' poster, aimed at enhancing Rajasthan's global tourism profile.

President Bhandari emphasized Rajasthan's potential to emerge as the leading tourist destination of India. He also highlighted that making India a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will require accelerated efforts by each state. Bhandari referred to the $350 billion investment MoUs secured under PM Modi's leadership, tasking the Rajasthan government with materializing these agreements.

The meeting saw participation from eminent personalities such as invasive cardiologist Dr. Samin Sharma and Rajasthan Foundation President KK Mehta. Former RANA presidents and other distinguished guests graced the event, which also addressed forthcoming initiatives like RANA New York's 25th-anniversary celebration with its 5th International Convention. The event secured $400,000 in pledges and applauded significant healthcare advancements in Rajasthan, credited to Dr. Samin Sharma and Kanak Golia.

RANA made notable appointments, including naming Amit Saraf and Amit Sorewala as Joint Secretaries, alongside others, to drive ongoing and future endeavors. The meeting underscored RANA's commitment to cultural and economic progress while honoring leaders for recent achievements in the broader Indian-American community.

