Left Menu

RANA Unveils Ambitious Plans at Inaugural Board Meeting

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) hosted its inaugural board meeting, led by President Prem Bhandari. A poster for 'Rajasthan Tourism Year 2025' was launched to boost tourism. Key attendees were recognized for contributions to healthcare, with plans for a 25th-anniversary international convention announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:23 IST
RANA Unveils Ambitious Plans at Inaugural Board Meeting
Members of Rajasthan Association of North America(RANA) (Photo/RANA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant milestone, the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) convened its first board meeting under the leadership of newly elected President Prem Bhandari. The gathering spotlighted the release of the 'Rajasthan Tourism Year 2025' poster, aimed at enhancing Rajasthan's global tourism profile.

President Bhandari emphasized Rajasthan's potential to emerge as the leading tourist destination of India. He also highlighted that making India a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will require accelerated efforts by each state. Bhandari referred to the $350 billion investment MoUs secured under PM Modi's leadership, tasking the Rajasthan government with materializing these agreements.

The meeting saw participation from eminent personalities such as invasive cardiologist Dr. Samin Sharma and Rajasthan Foundation President KK Mehta. Former RANA presidents and other distinguished guests graced the event, which also addressed forthcoming initiatives like RANA New York's 25th-anniversary celebration with its 5th International Convention. The event secured $400,000 in pledges and applauded significant healthcare advancements in Rajasthan, credited to Dr. Samin Sharma and Kanak Golia.

RANA made notable appointments, including naming Amit Saraf and Amit Sorewala as Joint Secretaries, alongside others, to drive ongoing and future endeavors. The meeting underscored RANA's commitment to cultural and economic progress while honoring leaders for recent achievements in the broader Indian-American community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025