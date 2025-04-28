Left Menu

BJP Names P Venkata Satyanarayana as Rajya Sabha Candidate from Andhra Pradesh

The BJP announced P Venkata Satyanarayana as its Rajya Sabha by-election candidate from Andhra Pradesh. Satyanarayana, a seasoned leader with RSS connections, is currently the chairman of BJP's state disciplinary committee. This election follows V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation, increasing BJP's Rajya Sabha numbers from Andhra Pradesh to two.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh. This announcement comes in the wake of former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the position.

Satyanarayana, a veteran leader from Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district, has a long-standing relationship with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Currently serving as the chairman of the BJP state disciplinary committee, he has played multiple roles within the party, including as former vice president for Andhra Pradesh.

With Satyanarayana's nomination, the BJP aims to bolster its representation in the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh to two seats. This decision underscores the party's commitment to strengthening its political presence in the southern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

