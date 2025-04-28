Punjab's High-Tech Defense: Anti-Drone System to Combat Smuggling at Indo-Pak Border

The Punjab government is gearing up to install an advanced anti-drone system by October, targeting the increasing smuggling operations at the Indo-Pak border. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the importance of this initiative during a recent press briefing.

Yadav highlighted that the system had undergone comprehensive testing and was ready for deployment in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF). Other efforts against cross-border crimes include the recruitment of 5,500 home guards and a proposal for 30 exclusive Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) courts.

In the past few months, Punjab Police have made significant strides in their anti-drug operations, recording numerous arrests and asset seizures. The state also sees increased cooperation with neighboring states to bolster security measures and ensure safety for citizens, especially following recent terror-related incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)