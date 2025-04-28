Punjab's High-Tech Defense: Anti-Drone System to Combat Smuggling at Indo-Pak Border
The Punjab government is set to deploy an anti-drone system by October to combat smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan. The authorities have also planned recruitment drives and the establishment of exclusive courts to strengthen their efforts against drug trafficking and enhance border security.
The Punjab government is gearing up to install an advanced anti-drone system by October, targeting the increasing smuggling operations at the Indo-Pak border. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the importance of this initiative during a recent press briefing.
Yadav highlighted that the system had undergone comprehensive testing and was ready for deployment in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF). Other efforts against cross-border crimes include the recruitment of 5,500 home guards and a proposal for 30 exclusive Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) courts.
In the past few months, Punjab Police have made significant strides in their anti-drug operations, recording numerous arrests and asset seizures. The state also sees increased cooperation with neighboring states to bolster security measures and ensure safety for citizens, especially following recent terror-related incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
