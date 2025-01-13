Taiwan Exposes China's Espionage Tactics Targeting Military and Elections

Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has unveiled alarming details about China's espionage operations, indicating a significant rise in Beijing's infiltration tactics, particularly targeting military personnel and political processes. Released on Sunday, the NSB's report reveals an unsettling increase in espionage prosecutions, escalating from 16 cases in 2021 to 64 by 2024.

The NSB's findings show that Chinese operatives have been actively attempting to compromise government agencies, local associations, and military units across Taiwan. The report underscores the involvement of military veterans and active service members, noting that in 2024, 15 veterans and 28 service members faced prosecution for espionage activities.

China's strategic methods reportedly involve establishing connections through criminal gangs, religious institutions, and civilian organizations, alongside facilitating economic incentives for military insiders. The NSB highlights cases where operatives leverage personal debts, offering loans or monetary incentives through underground means to coerce military personnel into sharing sensitive information.

