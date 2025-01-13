Activists Demand Probe into Child Blasphemy Cases in Pakistan

In a fervent appeal to the Pakistani government, human rights activists have urged the establishment of an independent commission to investigate the wrongful entanglement of children in blasphemy cases. This call, led by lawyers Usman Warraich, Rana Abdul Hameed, and Iman Mazari, alongside affected parents, was voiced during a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad.

According to a report published by Dawn, Warraich highlighted concerning findings from a Special Branch report that exposes a plot by religious extremists. This scheme allegedly involves luring young Muslim boys and girls into sharing blasphemous content online, entrapping over 450 youth so far. These victims have faced severe consequences; more than 150 are held in Adiala Jail, over 170 in Lahore Camp Office Jail and Kot Lakhpat Jail, and 55 in Karachi Central Jail's call cells. Extremists use social media, masquerading as friends or love interests, to coerce the youth into sharing provocative content, resulting in false accusations.

The activists report a harrowing cycle of abuse, where victims are taken to a 'Safe House' in Islamabad's G-8 area, subjected to brutal torture, and filmed as part of an exploitation scheme. This group's network, comprising 25 to 30 individuals, reportedly manipulates legal systems by falsely accusing more than 20 youths per plaintiff, often using fake addresses in FIRs. The activists demand the suspension of legal actions in these cases until an independent commission intervenes, calling for the immediate release of minors wrongfully detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)