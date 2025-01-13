UAE and Malaysia Forge AI Partnership to Boost Innovation and Security

In a landmark agreement, the UAE and Malaysia have strengthened their ties by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on advancing artificial intelligence initiatives. This strategic partnership, witnessed by influential leaders such as Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, underscores both nations' commitment to innovation.

The MoU aims to promote AI-driven national security solutions, data center enhancements, and operational efficiency across multiple domains. Executed by UAE's Minister of Investment, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, and Malaysia's Minister of Home Affairs, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the agreement signals a significant collaboration between the two countries to leverage advanced technologies.

On the sidelines of the signing, leaders discussed ways to bolster political and economic relations, acknowledging the impact of technology on living standards. This agreement, aligned with the Malaysia Madani Artificial Intelligence initiative, marks a pivotal step towards a future-oriented, mutually beneficial relationship, highlighted by a substantial increase in non-oil trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)