US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Reflects on Strengthening US-India Ties

In a heartfelt reflection on his tenure, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti described his role as one of the greatest personal honors, underscoring the profound significance of US-India ties. Speaking at the 'United States and India: Building Bridges for Our People' event, Garcetti highlighted the strategic and cultural partnership between the two nations.

Garcetti emphasized the remarkable growth of Indian students in American universities, declaring India's emergence as the top source of foreign students. The ambassador praised the US-India Cultural Property Agreement, a landmark step in preserving and exchanging cultural heritage, which has facilitated the return of 578 cultural artifacts to India.

The ambassador outlined the 'four Ps' of progress: peace, prosperity, planet protection, and people. He alluded to significant achievements during his tenure, including record trade, defense collaborations, and educational programs. He concluded with a plea for support for Los Angeles amidst devastating wildfires, expressing gratitude for the solidarity shown by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)