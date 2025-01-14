Political Turmoil in Gilgit-Baltistan: Activism Under Fire

In a move that has sparked widespread criticism, Javed Numbradar, Vice Chairman of the Public Action Committee in Gilgit-Baltistan, has been added to the Schedule Four list. This decision, viewed as retribution for his peaceful political efforts, has resulted in severe financial consequences for his family. Bank accounts belonging to his wife, Nishad Parveen, have been frozen, highlighting the extent of the repercussions.

Sher Nadir Shahi, General Secretary of the Public Action Committee GB, expressed his disapproval in a press release from Pamir Times. He condemned the punitive measures against both Numbradar and his wife, Nishad Parveen, a staunch advocate for girls' education in the Diamer district's Tangir area. Parveen, a government teacher by profession, has been suspended from her role as Assistant Education Officer purely due to her marital connection to Numbradar.

Shahi praised Parveen as a courageous figure committed to advancing girls' education in a region fraught with challenges and often violent opposition. Her efforts have been instrumental in increasing the number of girls' schools in Tangir from just a few to nearly 45. Moreover, she has played a vital role as a teacher trainer, mentoring countless women in the educational sector.

With urgency, Shahi demanded Parveen's reinstatement and the unfreezing of her bank accounts. He also called for recognition and honours for her exceptional contributions to education. In his statement, Shahi warned of a strong backlash against any further retaliatory measures targeting political activists and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)