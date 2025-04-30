Caste Census Debate: Modi Government's Bold Decision

The Modi government has announced a significant policy shift with the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed the move, accusing Congress of historically opposing caste censuses to leverage them for political gain.

Kishan Reddy emphasized the current administration's commitment to social justice and administrative transparency, noting the introduction of reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) as proof of sincerity. He criticized past Congress governments for dividing people along religious lines and now attempting the same along caste lines.

Sanjay Kumar expressed dismay at Congress leaders' attempts to claim credit for the decision, highlighting their inaction on caste data in past censuses. Meanwhile, BRS leaders such as Vaddiraju Ravichandra applauded the move, claiming it as a victory for backward classes and transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)