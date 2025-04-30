Left Menu

Caste Census Debate: Modi Government's Bold Decision

The Modi government announces the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census, reigniting debates over caste politics. Union Ministers claim Congress has opposed such censuses and used them politically, while allies welcome the move as a victory for backward classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:27 IST
Caste Census Debate: Modi Government's Bold Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Modi government has announced a significant policy shift with the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed the move, accusing Congress of historically opposing caste censuses to leverage them for political gain.

Kishan Reddy emphasized the current administration's commitment to social justice and administrative transparency, noting the introduction of reservations for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) as proof of sincerity. He criticized past Congress governments for dividing people along religious lines and now attempting the same along caste lines.

Sanjay Kumar expressed dismay at Congress leaders' attempts to claim credit for the decision, highlighting their inaction on caste data in past censuses. Meanwhile, BRS leaders such as Vaddiraju Ravichandra applauded the move, claiming it as a victory for backward classes and transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025