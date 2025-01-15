Left Menu

Ex-TikTok Exec Claims Forced Allegiance to China's Socialist System

A former TikTok executive alleges she was compelled to pledge support for China's socialist system, sparking concerns about TikTok's independence amid US legal scrutiny. The lawsuit highlights purported discrimination by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, and raises alarms over the app's ties to Chinese government interests.

Updated: 15-01-2025 14:27 IST
  • United States

A former executive of TikTok has alleged that she was coerced into signing an oath of allegiance to China's socialist system, aiming to uphold national interests. This claim is detailed in a lawsuit accompanied by documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party expressed disapproval, revealing in a statement on X that recordings and documents expose TikTok's demands for workers to uphold China's socialist system. The committee branded TikTok's claimed independence as deceitful, accusing ByteDance of exerting direct oversight from China.

In her legal complaint, Katie Puris, once the head of global brand and creative at TikTok, described experiencing gender and age discrimination. She alleged that she was mandated to sign an agreement with Douyin, TikTok's China-based sister entity, compelling her to support China's socialist system and avoid harming national honor or unity. The lawsuit arrives amidst growing scrutiny over TikTok's potential connections with the Chinese government. A Supreme Court verdict will soon determine the constitutionality of a US law that might compel ByteDance to divest TikTok or encounter a ban. The case has fueled a national security debate, with lawmakers contending that TikTok is under significant influence from the Chinese Communist Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

