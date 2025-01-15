Tensions Flare as Israel Intensifies Gaza Strikes Amid Imminent Ceasefire Talks

Israeli forces have ramped up their attacks on Gaza, hitting a school-turned-shelter and several homes, resulting in at least 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Al Jazeera reports on Wednesday. This intensification occurs even as a potential ceasefire looms, sparking a volatile situation in the region.

Mediators, including US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al Sisi, have issued a joint call for Israel and Hamas to finalize a ceasefire deal. However, the atmosphere remains tense, with thousands of Israelis demonstrating in Tel Aviv advocating for a deal to release captives held in Gaza, alongside protests in Jerusalem demanding the continuation of military action.

In the midst of these tensions, Hamas is poised to release 33 hostages in the initial phase of a ceasefire-hostage agreement being negotiated in Doha, as reported by CNN. Israeli officials expressed hope for the survival of most hostages, though acknowledgment persists that some may be deceased, further complicating negotiations.

With Hamas holding 94 hostages, including at least 34 believed dead since the October 7 attacks, both sides edge closer to reaching an agreement. Proposals include Israeli forces maintaining a presence along the Egypt-Gaza border's Philadelphi Corridor, despite disputes over the size of a buffer zone within Gaza, which remains a contentious issue.

The plan discussed includes the return of northern Gaza residents under unspecified security conditions, while Palestinian prisoners implicated in the death of Israelis would not be released to the West Bank, but potentially to Gaza or other countries instead. Israel's military operations against Hamas trace back to the October 7 attacks.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports the conflict has resulted in over 46,707 Palestinian deaths and 110,265 wounded since October 7, while over 1,139 have died in Israel, according to reports by Al Jazeera (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)