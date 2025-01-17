India Eyes Emerging as Global MRO Hub with Singapore Collaboration

The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasized India's potential in becoming a leading global hub in the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sector, highlighting significant employment creation and value addition. Officials are keen on collaborating with Singapore, a strong MRO center, to advance this sector.

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar, during a press briefing, also noted collaborations in energy and data sectors between India and Singapore. An imminent memorandum of understanding will focus on an energy corridor, particularly concerning hydrogen, and discussions are underway about a data corridor linking Gujarat's GIFT City to Singapore.

Addressing geopolitical matters, Mazumdar mentioned India's continued dialogue with ASEAN countries regarding Myanmar's tense situation post-military coup. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Myanmar's inclusion in regional dialogues and the restoration of democracy during his discussions with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)