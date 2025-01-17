Left Menu

India Eyes Emerging as Global MRO Hub with Singapore Collaboration

India's Ministry of External Affairs highlights the potential of the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations sector for job creation and value addition. Collaborations with Singapore aim to position India as a global MRO hub. Discussions also cover energy, data corridors, and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:36 IST
Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar highlights India's ambitions to become a global MRO hub and expand energy and digital collaborations with Singapore. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasized India's potential in becoming a leading global hub in the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sector, highlighting significant employment creation and value addition. Officials are keen on collaborating with Singapore, a strong MRO center, to advance this sector.

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar, during a press briefing, also noted collaborations in energy and data sectors between India and Singapore. An imminent memorandum of understanding will focus on an energy corridor, particularly concerning hydrogen, and discussions are underway about a data corridor linking Gujarat's GIFT City to Singapore.

Addressing geopolitical matters, Mazumdar mentioned India's continued dialogue with ASEAN countries regarding Myanmar's tense situation post-military coup. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Myanmar's inclusion in regional dialogues and the restoration of democracy during his discussions with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

