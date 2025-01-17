Quad Nations to Attend Trump's Inauguration in Washington D.C.

The Foreign Ministers from Quad nations are gearing up to be in Washington D.C. for the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit in the United States last year. The summit took place in Wilmington, Delaware, President Joe Biden's hometown. During the summit, Modi, Biden, Australia's PM Anthony Albanese, and Japan's then PM Fumio Kishida, agreed to bolster cooperation for a safer Indo-Pacific region.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will represent India at Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US President. Invited by the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, Jaishankar's visit will include discussions with members of the new administration and other dignitaries present for the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)