India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Initiatives

In a bid to strengthen its ties with Afghanistan, India is ramping up its development cooperation and humanitarian assistance efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed on Friday. This announcement followed a landmark meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, marking the highest-level engagement since the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021.

The meeting, which took place in Dubai, demonstrates India's commitment to renewing its relationship with Afghanistan. With past engagements occurring only at the Joint Secretary level, this significant step underscores India's intention to provide increased humanitarian support and collaborate on development projects with Afghanistan's governing bodies.

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, India is eager to continue its longstanding bonds with the Afghan people by enhancing support in humanitarian and developmental areas. Beyond development aid, India hopes to boost sports relations, illustrated by Afghan cricket players' participation in the Indian Premier League. With former trade promises via Chabahar port and assistance in health and refugee support, India's contributions include substantial shipments of food, medicine, and vaccines. Additionally, India is observing political scenarios in Canada, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)